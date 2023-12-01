1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.65% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $116,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,954 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.99. The stock had a trading volume of 82,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.95. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.75 and a twelve month high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

