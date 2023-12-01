1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $133,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.94. The stock had a trading volume of 32,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.74 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $455.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,099.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $19,596,159. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

