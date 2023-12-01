1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 6,959 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of TE Connectivity worth $82,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 427,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,928,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 106,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,873,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376,519 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.16. 133,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.71. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

