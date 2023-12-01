1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 120,746 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Eaton worth $121,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.73. The stock had a trading volume of 179,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,190. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

