1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,223 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of CrowdStrike worth $81,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $6.27 on Friday, reaching $230.72. 1,172,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $238.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

