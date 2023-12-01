1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 986,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $70,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 11.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. 253,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,959. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

