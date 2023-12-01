1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,600 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ON were worth $79,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 43.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,442 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ON by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Williams Trading raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

ON Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. 854,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,776. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.23. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. ON’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

