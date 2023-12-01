1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 745,976 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,530,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,976 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $92,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,126,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,562,471. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

