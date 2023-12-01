1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 3,776,413 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,195,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776,413 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $89,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 174.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth about $172,610,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 22.7% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 1.4 %

Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,311. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

About Tricon Residential

(Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.