1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 157,544 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,544 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $65,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,449 shares of company stock worth $4,389,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

CDNS traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.17. The stock had a trading volume of 242,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,785. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

