1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 3,511 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.82% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $68,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,413,985,000 after purchasing an additional 340,916,185 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $403,074,000. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $358,105,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.35. 855,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,909,890. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.06. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $94.83.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

