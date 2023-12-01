1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 148,400 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $108,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.49. 16,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.49. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.