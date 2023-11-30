YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $17.10 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.50.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE:YPF opened at $16.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.65. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

