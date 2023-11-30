Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Announces Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $263.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25. Workday has a 52-week low of $142.13 and a 52-week high of $270.65.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Workday by 17.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Workday by 33.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $113,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.