Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $263.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.13 and a 52-week high of $270.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,097.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

