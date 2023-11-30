Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.29.

WY opened at $31.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

