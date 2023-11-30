Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $328,936,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $45.20. 180,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

