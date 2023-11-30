vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

