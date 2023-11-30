vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $42.00.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
