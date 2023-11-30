VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,629 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of VMware worth $52,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $143.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average of $151.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

