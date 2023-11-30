Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,700 shares, an increase of 308.7% from the October 31st total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Virios Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,580. Virios Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $11.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Virios Therapeutics

About Virios Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 86,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.