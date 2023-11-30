Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Down 5.5%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 596,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,489,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
Vimeo Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $608.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.89.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vimeo
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Marketbeat’s AI-powered tools for investors
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- As Dollar Tree Goes, So Goes the Consumer?
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.