Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Down 5.5%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 596,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,489,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Vimeo Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $608.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

Vimeo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 218,239 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 788.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 236,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 252,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

