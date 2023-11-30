VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSA stock opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 million, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,466,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

