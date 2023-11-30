VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CSA stock opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 million, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
