Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.58.

VSCO stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

