Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

