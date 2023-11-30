UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 503,592 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $242,046,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 13,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $10.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $545.97. The stock had a trading volume of 697,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,024. The firm has a market cap of $504.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $553.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $528.71 and a 200-day moving average of $501.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.15.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

