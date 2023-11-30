Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) & CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Head-To-Head Contrast

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 14.51% 11.16% 1.02% Union Bankshares 18.38% 20.70% 0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CrossFirst Bankshares and Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.73%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

54.9% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $242.30 million 2.31 $61.60 million $1.24 9.15 Union Bankshares $52.94 million 2.43 $12.61 million $2.59 11.02

CrossFirst Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares. CrossFirst Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats Union Bankshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of non-interest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. It has full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; small business administration guaranteed loans; home improvement loans and overdraft; and residential construction and mortgage loans. In addition, it offers online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services for the deposit and immediate credit of sales drafts; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services; debit cards; telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. The company offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

