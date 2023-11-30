U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

