TXO Partners (TXO) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) is one of 261 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TXO Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of TXO Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TXO Partners and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $331.10 million -$7.67 million N/A TXO Partners Competitors $11.92 billion $1.42 billion 22.04

Profitability

TXO Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners.

This table compares TXO Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners 20.38% -1.33% -0.88% TXO Partners Competitors -8.13% 13.34% 8.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TXO Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 TXO Partners Competitors 1709 9479 13871 474 2.51

TXO Partners currently has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 68.04%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 26.99%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.2% and pay out 88.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TXO Partners peers beat TXO Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

