Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.32 and last traded at $65.15. Approximately 2,003,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,950,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.85.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $454,439.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $454,439.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $175,193.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,740.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,719. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

