Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Down 5%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.67. 149,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 932,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.21. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $276.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Trupanion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 1,277.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

