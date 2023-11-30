Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.27. 1,441,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,460,416. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

