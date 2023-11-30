Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells £4,179.60 in Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report) insider Ofer Druker sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.27), for a total value of £4,179.60 ($5,279.27).
Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Ofer Druker sold 5,664 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.36), for a total value of £10,591.68 ($13,378.40).
- On Friday, November 24th, Ofer Druker sold 3,054 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.36), for a total value of £5,710.98 ($7,213.57).
Shares of TRMR stock opened at GBX 148.70 ($1.88) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £214.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,487.00 and a beta of 1.41. Tremor International Ltd has a one year low of GBX 94.41 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 353 ($4.46).
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
