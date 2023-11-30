Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.42. The company had a trading volume of 894,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average is $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

