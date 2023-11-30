Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $220.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIVE. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.57.

Five Below Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $188.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.15. Five Below has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

