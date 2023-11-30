Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,232,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,220 shares of company stock valued at $246,680. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

