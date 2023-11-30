Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 109.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sysco by 5,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.72. 567,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

