Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 1,203,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,967,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

