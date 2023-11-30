StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $19.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

