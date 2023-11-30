StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXGN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.98.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $23.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.08 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.