SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) is Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce makes up about 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,416. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,654. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.23. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.