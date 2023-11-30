SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,716,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

