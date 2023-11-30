Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 3.9%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.97. 100,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 699,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Sinclair Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. Sinclair had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

Insider Activity at Sinclair

In other Sinclair news, Director Howard E. Friedman bought 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $117,034.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,371 shares in the company, valued at $537,652.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sinclair by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Sinclair in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sinclair by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sinclair by 102.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 241,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sinclair by 23.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Further Reading

