Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,958 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $44,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,357,000 after buying an additional 283,580 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at about $1,344,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,736,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after buying an additional 42,087 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SILK traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. 143,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $347.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. CL King cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Silk Road Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

