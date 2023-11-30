Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Grows By 402.2%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, a growth of 402.2% from the October 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EWZS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.07. 9,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,167. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.