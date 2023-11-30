Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Expands By 409.5%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 409.5% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance
IDEXY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,373. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.
Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.2271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.
