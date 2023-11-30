Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Expands By 409.5%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 409.5% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

IDEXY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,373. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.2271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.