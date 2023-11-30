Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Grows By 551.4%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 551.4% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Geodrill Price Performance
Shares of Geodrill stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,797. Geodrill has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.
Geodrill Company Profile
