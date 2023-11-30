Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 310 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,748.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $452.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.44. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

