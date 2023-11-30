Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,161 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.23. 176,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,380. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

