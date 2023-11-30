Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STAG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.12%.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

