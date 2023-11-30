Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

IAU stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.56. 1,971,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,185. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.